BBB: Cash App users beware as schemes increase during the holiday season

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The holidays are here, but between that and the lack of jobs due to the pandemic some people are getting desperate and trying to take advantage of you.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says because of the pandemic, more people are using apps like Cash App because they don’t want to handle cash. With the holidays there is an increase in thieves who are looking for opportunities.

Some are copying the app and posing as customer service representatives to try and steal your information.

Dolores Salinas, President of the BBB of South Texas, says imposter customer service representatives may try and contact you through calls, emails or text messages. There have also been issues with payments.

“Where they send the payment through Cash App and then there is a problem and then they go back in to access that particular person, and they are blocked. Also, some of their bank accounts may have been compromised to the point of taking all the money in the account,” says Salinas.

Salinas adds Cash App does not have representatives who will contact you and if someone tries to call you asking for information, that should be a red flag.

If you do use the app the first thing you need to do is to remember not to be in a hurry, and let your guard down, watch what you are doing.

When sending money Salinas says double-check the person you are sending the money to, and check their user name profile, and never send money to someone you don’t know.

“If you’re going to use Cash App, tie your Cash App account to a major credit card. Do not tie it to your bank account,” says Salinas.

Salinas says if there is a problem with a payment or something has not been received, your credit will go to back for you.

When you are using your bank card, the bank may decide you used the card knowingly and willfully, and may not issue a refund.

Salinas also says to make sure to follow procedures from Cash App on how to make a claim, or report a problem, and make sure you are using the official app or website.

KVEO did check and this warning is specifically for the Cash App, and not other payment apps like Venmo.

If you would like to file a claim or report a problem with Cash App, you can click here. If you would like to contact your BBB of South Texas, click here.