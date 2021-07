WESLACO, Texas — The 2021 Summer Battle of the Badges by Vitalant Blood Services is underway.

The competition between the Weslaco Police and fire department, to see who can get the most donors, will go on until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

The event will take place at Knapp Conference Center at 1401 East 8th Street in Weslaco.

A photo ID and a face mask are required. For more information call 956-213-7538 or visit bloodhero.com