HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Batman Day returns to Cinemark theaters this Saturday with back-to-back exclusive showings of Batman classic films.

Fans can celebrate Batman Day on the big screen at select Cinemark locations.

Cinemark will have exclusive showings of “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993), “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992).

The back-to-back showing will begin with “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” at 2:15 p.m. “Batman” will show at 4:30 p.m. local time. “Batman Returns” will show at 7:25 p.m. local time.

Fans can purchase tickets for Batman day on the Cinemark app or website.