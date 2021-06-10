Bass Pro Shop donates 40,000 fishing rods to outdoors organization

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Thursday, Bass Pro Shop kicked off their Gone Fishing event.

The Harlingen Bass Pro Shop donated 40,000 fishing rods to help get children outside to discover the joys of fishing.

The company’s donation will help benefit Fishing’s Future, a local non-profit partner. Many of the recipients of the fishing rods are from underprivileged communities that may not otherwise have the opportunity to be introduced to fishing.

“I’m still grateful for my dad for taking me fishing as a child. It’s still one of my fondest memories. That’s what we want to build, the passion for the outdoors,” said Jesse Garcia, Bass Pro Shop General Manager.

To learn more about how you can donate and become involved visit Bass Pro Shop and Fishing’s Future.