SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle will host a candlelight vigil and tributes for those affected by the human immunodeficiency virus.

The basilica will begin the candle light vigil for World AIDS Day at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Our Lady of San Juan Chapel, located at 400 N. San Juan Blvd.

Every year, United Nations agencies, governments and civil societies join together to campaign around specific themes related to HIV. World AIDS Day is an annual program campaigned by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to help bring awareness and break the stigma toward the virus.

According to a news release from the basilica, this year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves To The Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

“It would mean a lot to me if everyone who knows someone who is living with HIV or who has passed away from the harsh complications of AIDS is a part of this event,” Frank Mendez, principal organizer of the annual event, stated.

According to the release, the vigil for World AIDS Day will begin after mass and include poetry, music, tributes to those who lost their lives to the virus and discussions from community service organizations.

“Everybody is welcome, its not only those who suffer with AIDS, but everyone is welcome to join the mass,” Father Jorge, Our Lady of San Juan Basilica priest, told ValleyCentral.

During the vigil there will also be representatives from the South Texas Equality Program, LULAC RGV Rainbow Council, Hidalgo County County, Art that Heals, Temple Emanuel and others.

For more information, contact Frank Mendez at frabkmendez12@gmail.com.