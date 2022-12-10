SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of San Juan Del Valle will have a two-day celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, starting Sunday.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, followed by a midnight Mass into early Monday morning. The celebration continues at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, followed by mass throughout the day, the post states.

The history of Our Lady of Guadalupe dates to 1531 when it is said she appeared to Juan Diego at the hill of Tepeyac, modern-day Mexico City, with a message of hope.

During this time, Aztecs were cast down by the Conquistadores, who destroyed everything that was sacred to the Aztecs, including their language, and beliefs.

When Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego, it is said she bore the same resemblance as him and the Aztecs, as well as spoke their native language of Nahuatl.

The celebration will include mariachis, conjuntos, matachines, food booths and vendors outside of the basilica on both days.

On Sunday, the event begins at 8:30 p.m., followed by a rosary at 11 p.m., mariachis at 11:30 p.m. and ending with a midnight Mass.

On Monday, the event continues with “Las Mañitas” at 6:30 a.m., followed by mass at 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.