SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valley-National Shrine blessed new twin candle rooms at its church.

The construction comes as a result of thousands of candles being crowded as they are lit at the basilica. The candle rooms are located on their own plaza on the north side of the basilica below the giant mosaic of Jesus. The rooms were built to face the highway so drivers can see the candlelight glowing through the glass walls at night.

The new facility will hold 14,000 candles — 7,000 on each side — compared to the old candle room inside the basilica, which was designed to hold only 10,000.

Father Jorge Gomez said that a typical week at the basilica garners 10,000 candles to be lit. During special seasons, up to 13,000 candles can be lit.

Father Gomez said that because each candle represents a prayer, they must be allowed to burn completely.

With the heat of the candles now distributed outside the basilica, this is expected to significantly reduce the amount of air conditioning needed inside the facility.

Industrial-sized extractor units have also been installed to vent the smoke and heat from the new rooms.