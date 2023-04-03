SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many people in the Rio Grande Valley celebrated Palm Sunday, marking it as the start of Holy Week and the last week of Lent.

Palm Sunday celebrates the event in the New Testament where Jesus was greeted in Jerusalem by people waving palm branches.

The palm branches signify, welcoming Jesus into people’s hearts.

“That represents that people still have faith here in the Valley, and people come from all over to celebrate, we have seven masses today, and we expect all of them to be full,” said Fr. Jorge Gomez, Rector of the Basilica of our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine.

The service at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan includes a reading of the passion. It narrates the story of the crucifixion of Jesus. The masses were in English, Spanish, and bilingual.

“I think it’s a blessing to come and depending on what your needs are, I think it’s a big blessing coming this Palm Sunday,” said Julio Martinez, a volunteer at the Basilica.

Many people celebrated by attending confession and purchasing palm branches, which are often weaved into the shape of a cross.

“I think it is time to rekindle our faith once more in Christ to put him at the center of your life and then go to your churches come to the basilica and make a good confession so you can start the Holy Week with a clean heart,” said Father Jorge.

Most churches often save the palms to burn them into ashes for next year’s Ash Wednesday services.