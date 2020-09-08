Barricaded suspect surrenders to Palmhurst police

PALMHURTS, Texas (KVEO) — A man wanted on multiple charges by Palmhurst police surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

According to police, Jason Villareal, 36, was wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault family violence and interfering with an emergency call.

On September 3, police responded to a 911 call about an armed man who had barricaded himself with his family.

Villarreal escaped on foot.

Officials say Villareal surrendered on September 8 and was arraigned.