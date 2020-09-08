Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Barricaded suspect surrenders to Palmhurst police

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Palmhurst Police Department

PALMHURTS, Texas (KVEO) — A man wanted on multiple charges by Palmhurst police surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

According to police, Jason Villareal, 36, was wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault family violence and interfering with an emergency call.

On September 3, police responded to a 911 call about an armed man who had barricaded himself with his family.

Villarreal escaped on foot.

Officials say Villareal surrendered on September 8 and was arraigned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday