‘Barktober’: City of Mission to host pet fair

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission calls all pet lovers for their second annual Barktober Pet Fair.

The event will take place on October 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Leo Pena Placita.

Leo Pena Placita is loated at the corner of Conway and business 83 in Mission.

The Pet Fair will host vendors, entertainment, and food trucks.

Filled with pet friendly vendors, Barktober Pet Fair will feature groomers, pet photographers, doggie daycares, organic treats, a weiner dog race, and so much more!

Additionally, the event will also host Wellness on Wheelz who will be providing low cost vaccine pacakages and microchipping.

Costumes will be welcome!