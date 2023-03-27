MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Center celebrated patient success stories Saturday with a special fashion show.

The event took place at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport Ballroom in McAllen. During the event, patient Debbie Brennan shared her personal journey.

“I had been very ill for a very long time, sick and tired of not being able to get up and doing things that everybody else did,” Brennan said. “It was the best decision that I’ve ever done.”

Health experts say bariatric surgery is not a quick fix. It requires a long-term commitment to maintaining weight loss over time through diet and exercise.

It is a challenge accepted by many Rio Grande Valley residents annually.