BARCC to host free pet microchip clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center will host a microchip clinic in the effort to keep pets safe during the July 4 weekend.

More pets go missing on July 4th, and 5th than any other day due to the 4th of July fireworks, according to the American Kennel Club.

BARCC stated in a post that shelters become overwhelmed with missing animals during this holiday, and microchips help the reunification process.

Pets must be at least four months old to receive a microchip.

BARCC will offer free microchips to the first 100 animals that stop by the shelter on Saturday, July 3. The clinic will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the facility on 416 FM 511, Olmito TX.