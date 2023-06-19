BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is hosting a free book reading and signing event.

The event will feature author Elizabeth Casanova, who wrote and published the illustrated book “My Best Friend the Cat.”

“This book is very meaningful to me as it’s dedicated to the cat I lost and I hope it gives readers a comforting message as it does for me,” Casanova said.

The book tells the story of the special bond of a pet and the family who took care of them.

The reading will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Brownsville Public Library’s Main Branch located at 2300 Central Blvd.