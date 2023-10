BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

(BARCC) will host its inaugural A Toast to Tails gala at the Brownsville Event Center Saturday, Nov. 4.

BARCC invites the public to help support their efforts to help save animals in need. For more information on the event or how you can help visit (956) 589-0918 or barcc@brownsvilletx.gov.