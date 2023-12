BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is hosting a Paw-sada event.

The posada will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at BARCC, located at 416 FM511.

The festivities will be filled with vendors, food, free microchips, free dog tags and adoptions will be available during the event.

BARCC said it is a posada with a purpose.