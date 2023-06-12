BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center will hold a glow golf event to support its animal shelter

The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Brownsville Golf Center located at 1800 W. San Marco Blvd.

“Bring your team of two and contribute $75 each for a total of $150 to participate in this event,” a news release stated.

The funds from the event will go towards support animals at the animal shelter, BARCC stated.

To register for the event, email antonio.caldwell@brownsvilletx.gov, or call (956) 589-0981.