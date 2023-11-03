HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elizabeth Gomez-Patino with Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that works with the Brownsville Animal Regulation Care Center (BARCC), spoke with ValleyCentral about making pet adoptions easier.

“Fostering is a great way to see if you or your family are responsible enough or are ready for a new member of the family,” Gomez said. “Right now BARCC has something called Club 30. It is a short-term foster program where you foster a pet for no more than 30 days. That way you see the dynamic, you see how your children react to a pet if they’re responsible enough, and it helps pets get out of the shelter.”

The second way to help if you can’t foster or adopt a pet is by supporting the Angel Fund that began on Nov. 1 in honor of Dia de Los Muertos. People would help sponsor adoptions and any amount that people can donate will go towards adoptions in the shelter.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and are microchipped. When you adopt you are not only saving one life, but you are also saving two. The life of your adopted pet and you make space at the shelter for other pets to be saved.

For more information on fostering, adopting, Club 30 or the Angel Fund contact BARCC at (956) 544-7351 or mail BARCC.