OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center reopens after a brief closure due to cases of Canine parvovirus.

The care center announced its temporary closure on May 8, for sanitation and cleaning as a prevention to stop the spread of parvo cases in the facility.

On Monday, BARCC reopened its doors for visitors and are back to their normal business hours, ready to help these animals find their fur-ever home.

BARCC is located at FM 511 and its open from:

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Closed on Sundays

For more information on any animals available, adoption fees, or lost pets, call BARCC at (956) 544-7351 or visit www.brownsvilletx.gov/719.