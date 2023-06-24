BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Animal Rescue and Care Center is offering free microchipping services.

Services will be provided during normal business hours on Saturday, June 24, at the BARCC shelter, located at 416 FM511.

The shelter will be closed on Sunday, June 25 but will continue to provide microchipping services on Monday, June 26 until Saturday, July 1 or until supplies last.

The services will be offered for both cats and dogs.

“According to the Humane Society of the United States, On the 4th of July, many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and sadly become lost,” BARCC said in a social media post.

The event will be offered as a first come first serve basis, no appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcomed.

Owners are asked to keep their dogs on leashes and cats in their carriers when arriving to be microchipped.