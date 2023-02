BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only.

The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last.

To book an appointment, contact BARCC at (956) 544-7351 during business hours.