Bar owners still expecting big crowds for March Madness

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans as March Madness began Thursday.

The number of college students partying on the beaches of South Padre Island has increased as ‘Texas Week’ goes on.

But there aren’t any TVs out on the sand to watch their favorite college team compete in March Madness so local sports bars are stepping up to answer the call.

“They’re a great group of kids that are coming through. Lots of college kids. They’re looking forward to our sports,” said Tina McMahan, one of the owners of the Kraken sports bar.

Once the sun goes down, the college students partying on the island trade the beaches for the barstools.

Even with fewer Spring Breakers on the island, the owners of the Kraken bar told KVEO they’re still expecting big crowds to watch the games.

“That’s been the tradition over years past, even when we had crowds that you couldn’t even drive down the boulevard and we’d still have people coming in,” said Richie Somerville, the other owner of the Kraken. “They get done at the beach and then they come over and they see us.”

McMahan and Somerville told KVEO that they don’t require customers or their employees to wear masks, but they do have them if someone wants them to.

“We don’t want to disrespect anybody, we want to make sure that everybody is comfortable. If anybody requests it, including ourselves, we will gladly do it,” said Somerville.

“And we still respect the social distancing as well. As much as we can, as much as we can,” added McMahan.

Sports bars on the island are inviting Spring Breakers to come in after a day on the beach and enjoy some college basketball on their patio spaces.

The owners are hopeful, that with March Madness tipping off, things can start getting back up to normal.

“I think that people are ready to get out and do some stuff, you know? And they’re here. They’re just a little cautious,” they said.

The CDC does say that outdoor spaces are safer than indoor ones so if you are going to go to a sports bar to watch games try and stay outdoors.