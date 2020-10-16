Bar owners push for Cameron County Judge to allow them reopen

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO)- Some bars across the Rio Grande Valley are in desperate need to reopen. While Hidalgo County said no to reopening bars, Cameron County is still making a decision.

“We want to keep our staff safe, we want to keep our patrons safe, we just want the opportunity to do that,” said Colleen Beumen, Manager and Co-owner of the Coral Reef Lounge in South Padre Island.

Since Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to allow bars to open at 50 percent capacity, Colleen has been hopeful that Judge Treviño will allow them to open.

“I mean even at 50% we would love the opportunity.” said Colleen. “We can do business safely, we did it before and we are willing to do it again we’ll follow whatever guidelines but to be shut down and not have an opportunity that’s what hurts the most.”

Their family owned bar has been closed for nearly 6 months, which Colleen said has taken a toll on their business.

“It’s like starting a brand new business for us, we’re hopefully going to hire new bartenders as well as staff support but we feel confident we can do this, we just need the opportunity like everyone else in this state.”

Colleen said she’s reached out to Judge Treviño in hopes of getting him to allow bars to open and assures they will be following all safety guidelines.

“We want to do exactly what the restaurants are doing or what the 51% bars with an FB permit are doing and that’s having customers come in with their masks on sitting at their tables,” said Colleen.

If Judge Treviño decides not to allow bars to open, Colleen is asking for him to at least give bars a date for when they could reopen.

Judge Treviño is expected to hold a press conference on Friday morning.