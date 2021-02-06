Bar owners outraged over continued closures announced by Judge Treviño

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Bar owners are expressing their frustration over the continued closure of bars with the extension of the emergency order announced by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño.

“Our biggest frustration is that the bars continue to be blamed even though majority of 2020 we weren’t even open,” said Colleen Beumel, Manager and Co-owner of the Coral Reef Lounge in South Padre Island.

Many bar owners saying it’s not fair they continue being the target when restaurants and bars classified as restaurants under the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), can operate at 50% capacity.

“Don’t blame the bars that we are the only ones spreading covid check out the other bars and see what’s happening and restaurants,” said Haresh “Harry” Dholwani, owner of Harry’s Bar.

With hospitalizations rising in the valley, bars must remain closed until COVID-19 hospitalizations are 15% or lower. Bar owners don’t know how much longer they can wait.

“Almost 8 months coming march that we haven’t worked we need to put food on the table, feed our families, and continue our lives,” said Dholwani.

Both bar owners said their on-going frustration also comes from other establishments not following CDC guidelines.

“I believe it’s a personal responsibility and I think a lot hold on to business owners to make sure they’re passing down those personal responsibilities and doing the right thing for the people,” said Beumel.

Beumel and Dholwani say they just want to be allowed to do business equally, all while following CDC guidelines and keeping their customers safe.

The extended emergency order will remain in effect until March 5th.