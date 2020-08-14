Bar owner says he can’t hang on much longer, urging Gov. Abbott to reopen

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Bar owners are waiting to see when they can re-open, but Governor Abbott says he won’t consider it until there is a major drop in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve been in limbo so there hasn’t been a definite answer for when we were going to be able to reopen,” said Benito Garcia, owner of The Lucky Barrel Bar and Grill in Brownsville.

Garcia is on the verge of losing it all, and because of the pandemic, he had to close down his 2nd business, The Tipsy Tavern in Harlingen, for good.

“We’re running out of money and it’s loan after loan after loan but eventually these loans have to be paid back,” said Garcia. “So in order to be prepared for those payments to be made we had to make a decision between keeping the Harlingen location or the Brownsville location.”

With the financial impact of the pandemic, Garcia said he doesn’t know how long he can hang on for.

“Financially we are about another month out before we just pull the plug on this one as well,” said Garcia.

While bar owners are suffering, health officials say they cannot risk reopening bars and spreading the virus.

“If we wait until things are looking better and then we reopen things too soon when we still have the virus circulating we’ll be right back at step one,” said Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo.

Many bar owners are in dire need of opening their business, but Dr. Castillo said opening bars is like a recipe for disaster.

“In bars how can you drink through a mask, you’re in a crowded indoor areas, it might be loud people might be speaking very loudly right into each other’s face or ears and you don’t have social distancing,” he said.

While Castillo wishes bars didn’t have to struggle, he said the best thing is to first put an end to this pandemic.