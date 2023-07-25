HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school marching bands across the Rio Grande Valley have started practicing for this school year’s football and marching band season.

Harlingen High School Band Directors are taking precautions during rehearsals to keep students safe during the summer heat.

(Photo by: Mark Munoz/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by: Mark Munoz/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by: Mark Munoz/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by: Mark Munoz/ValleyCentral)

Maria Coronado, Director of Bands for Harlingen High School told ValleyCentral they make sure students have their water bottles, take frequent water breaks during outdoor rehearsals, and are planning to use tents for this year’s summer band camp.

“Safety and their well-being is our number one priority,” Coronado said.

Additionally, directors are monitoring students during their outdoor practices and make sure if they are not feeling well take them off the field and assist them.