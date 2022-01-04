Bakeries preparing for Dia de los Reyes

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Dia de Los Reyes is quickly approaching, and many people in the Rio Grande Valley are wanting to get their traditional Rosca. One valley bakery is preparing for the holiday.

Amanda Nolan has been operating Sweet Craft Vegan Bakery in Brownsville for almost a year. Nolan tells Valley Central she has always enjoyed helping others celebrate Dia de Los Reyes every Jan. 6.

A big part of the holiday is Rosca de Reyes or “King’s Cake” which has a baby Jesus hidden inside.

“It’s like a tradition that if you get a baby in your slice you’re supposed to throw like party or make food for everyone,” Nolan said. “I always celebrated the holiday when I was a kid, my family always celebrated it.”

Sweet Craft is already preparing over 40 orders of Roscas for Thursday and expects a lot more orders to come in these next few days. But since the pandemic is impacting how people are celebrating for the second year in a row, the bakery is also providing some alternatives.

“We do have the individual Rosca buns for the people who aren’t able to get together because of the pandemic, they can still have that familiar Rosca,” Nolan said. ” They can taste it and they can celebrate by themselves.”

And since Nolan runs a vegan bakery, she said Dia de Los Reyes inspired her to help other vegans celebrate this special holiday.

“It is really the reason I opened the bakery that I started baking vegan,” Nolan said. “Because when I went vegan there were not really any options for me like as far as having a birthday cake or any sort of traditional dessert.”

While Sweet Craft will be busy for Dia de Los Reyes, it’s already preparing for next year.

“I’m super thankful for the orders we already have but I hope that next year is even busier,” Nolan said.