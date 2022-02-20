BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 85th annual Charro Days officially began on Feb. 19 as Baile Del Sol kicked off the celebration on East Elizabeth Street.

Brownsville Board of Directors member, Tito Mata, told ValleyCentral, “It’s an honor and a privilege representing our dual cultures.”

Mata added Charro Days has been a part of his life since he was in the second or third grade, so bringing the celebration back to in-person means a lot to him.

“I fell in love with Charro Days and I’ll tell you what… When I left for college, what I missed most was Charro Days, so Charro Days is deep in my heart,” said Mata.

Although 85 years in the making, Baile Del Sol dancers are representing their Hispanic culture with the same passion.

Katelynn Briseno, a Baile Del Sol dancer, said being Hispanic is her “thing.” She was excited to perform for her community a dance she’s been rehearsing for a month.

Brithany Garza, another Baile Del Sol dancer added she was most excited to be dancing with her friends and representing her culture.

In total, Baile Del Sol had 20 performances from dancers around the Rio Grande Valley.

Charro Days will run from Feb. 19 through Feb. 27.

You can find a list of Charro Days events below.

Charro Days Carnival. 20th Century Rides- Thursday, February 24-Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the TSC ITEC Center (Formally Amigoland Mall)

Noche Mexicana- Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Amigoland Convention Center – $35.00 per person

Illuminated Parade- Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Color Guard Parade- Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM

Grand International Parade- Saturday, February 26, at 1:00 PM

Charro Days Costume Ball- Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00PM, Amigoland Convention Center – $30.00 per person

For more information on Charro Days, visit their website.