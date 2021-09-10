‘Baila Esta Cumbia’: Dance the night away at a Selena Experience concert

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is impossible to turn back time however, you can now relive the feeling of listening to the “Queen of Tejano music” live at the Selena Experience concert.

The Selena Experience at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo will remake Selena’s last show as performed at the Houston Astrodome back in 1995.

Selena Quintanilla was a Tejano-pop singer, songwriter, spokesperson, businesswoman, model, actress, and fashion designer who continues to impact the Latino community to this day.

Quintanilla broke barriers by placing the Latino community on the map and making history as the first Tejano artist to receive a Grammy in 1993.

Women, men, and children would sing their hearts out to popular songs “Como la Flor” and dance along with her classic dance moves such as the “washing machine.”

26 years later and new generations of Selena fans continue to grow.

The Selena Experience Concert will recreate the atmosphere of a true “Queen of Tejano music” concert. All will be singing along, dancing in passion, and smiling with absolute true happiness.

The Selena Experience Event will take place on September 18 at 8:00 p.m. and will be located at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

Selena Fans interested can purchase tickets here.