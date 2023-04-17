EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Puerto Rican Latin superstar Bad Bunny announced on Instagram that his newest collaboration with Edinburg natives Grupo Frontera.

On Sunday, Bad Bunny captioned his Instagram story “Mañana rolita nueva con mis compas de @GrupoFrontera” along with a two photos, that fans suspect may be from a music video shoot.

Tik Toker Fernanda Cortez, @fernandacortesx, took to the popular social media app and asked the question “Is Bad Bunny entering his Mexican era?,” along her opinion and excitement of the new collaboration.

(Source: Bad Bunny via Instagram stories)

(Source: Tik Toker Fernanda Cortez, @fernandacortesx, comment section)

(Source: Tik Toker Fernanda Cortez, @fernandacortesx, comment section)

(Source: Tik Toker Fernanda Cortez, @fernandacortesx, comment section)

Grupo Frontera has skyrocketed in the Latin music charts in the past year with popular hits such as Que Vuelvas, No Se Va, Di Que Si and Bebe Dame.

The Norteño group of six friends was created in 2022 and with only a year of being in industry they have made an impact in the Latino community.

Bad Bunny is currently one of the lead headliners at Coachella and making history as the first Latin solo artist to headline the festival.