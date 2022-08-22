MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off.

School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers to also remember that they are sharing the road with pedestrians, bikers and school buses.

Michael Avila is a McAllen Independent School District police officer who shared some tips on what to be alert for during morning traffic.

“On a crosswalk, the pedestrians have the right of way with the crossing guards out there,” Avila said. “They are in an orange vest or a green vest with a stop sign. Observe them. Stop for them. When you see that stop sign out, stop. They usually have a whistle as well and they will let you know.”

Many new parents will be lost trying to find their way to school this morning, so be patient, and leave a little earlier to ensure you are not in a rush, he said.

Each school day, about 65 McAllen ISD buses take approximately 5,000 students to and from school. It is very important to follow traffic laws as well as to be alert for pedestrians and bikers also making their way to school.

“When a school bus does have the bus stop sign active if there’s no medium in the center they must stop,” said Erica Flores with the McAllen ISD transportation department. “Doesn’t matter what direction you are coming from. If there’s no medium you must stop for that bus stop.”

Flores said it is also important to remember that elementary students should be accompanied by an adult at pickup as well as at drop-off to ensure their safety and arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled pick-up time to ensure they do not miss the bus.

Last year McAllen ISD school buses logged nearly 869,000 miles.