HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2023 Tax-Free Weekend is set for Friday, Aug. 11 and will run through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Texas Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (sold for less than $100) this weekend.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free, the comptroller’s website states.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items bought during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

For more information visit Comptroller.Texas.Gov.