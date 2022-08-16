MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many Rio Grande Valley school districts will start school on Aug. 22 while others have already begun.
As a safety precaution, districts offer these safety tips.
If you have a child walking or taking a bike to school
- Make sure your child knows the route
- Make sure your child understands about looking both ways before crossing a street
- If there is a sidewalk, use the sidewalk
- Maintain situational awareness. Avoid using earphones
- When it is dark, have your child wear bright colored clothing
- If riding a bike, make sure your child follows traffic laws (stop at stop signs, etc.)
If you are driving
- Be on the lookout for children on foot, not only in school zones, but also in neighborhoods
- Be prepared to slow down for school zones and to stop behind school buses that have their Stop Arm extended
- Do not use your cell phone while driving
If you are dropping off or picking up children
- Know the entrance points and exit points for vehicles when you drop off or pick up your child. Contact your child’s campus if you are not certain.
- Obey crossing guards
- Do not let your child out of the vehicle while on the street
- Do not beckon your child to come to your vehicle before it is your turn in line