MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many Rio Grande Valley school districts will start school on Aug. 22 while others have already begun.

As a safety precaution, districts offer these safety tips.

If you have a child walking or taking a bike to school

  • Make sure your child knows the route
  • Make sure your child understands about looking both ways before crossing a street
  • If there is a sidewalk, use the sidewalk
  • Maintain situational awareness. Avoid using earphones
  • When it is dark, have your child wear bright colored clothing
  • If riding a bike, make sure your child follows traffic laws (stop at stop signs, etc.)

If you are driving

  • Be on the lookout for children on foot, not only in school zones, but also in neighborhoods
  • Be prepared to slow down for school zones and to stop behind school buses that have their Stop Arm extended
  • Do not use your cell phone while driving

If you are dropping off or picking up children

  • Know the entrance points and exit points for vehicles when you drop off or pick up your child. Contact your child’s campus if you are not certain.
  • Obey crossing guards
  • Do not let your child out of the vehicle while on the street
  • Do not beckon your child to come to your vehicle before it is your turn in line