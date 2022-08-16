MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many Rio Grande Valley school districts will start school on Aug. 22 while others have already begun.

As a safety precaution, districts offer these safety tips.

If you have a child walking or taking a bike to school

Make sure your child knows the route

Make sure your child understands about looking both ways before crossing a street

If there is a sidewalk, use the sidewalk

Maintain situational awareness. Avoid using earphones

When it is dark, have your child wear bright colored clothing

If riding a bike, make sure your child follows traffic laws (stop at stop signs, etc.)

If you are driving

Be on the lookout for children on foot, not only in school zones, but also in neighborhoods

Be prepared to slow down for school zones and to stop behind school buses that have their Stop Arm extended

Do not use your cell phone while driving

If you are dropping off or picking up children