PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are holding a back to school health fair.

The health fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Anne’s Parish Hall at 17117 Coconut Dr. in Penitas. The event is free and open to all Hidalgo County residents.

Health related booths will be providing health screenings and information on health-based programs that are offered in different precincts. Organizer will also provide BBQ plates and free school supplies while supplies last.

“As the school year approaches, we are excited to provide the community with back-to-school vaccines and school supplies,” said Hidalgo County Pct. 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal in a news release.

Back to school vaccines will be available for $5 for children and $10 for adults. They will also offer free COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and up.

“Its a great opportunity for families to find what they need in preparation for the school-year under one roof,” said Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez.