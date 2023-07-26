LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are helping students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gus Ruiz is partnering with Driscoll Health Plan and Sunny Glen Children’s Home to provide free backpacks and school supplies for all students.

Over 1,000 backpacks and essential school supplies will be handed out to students.

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 29 at the Cameron County Pct. 4 office located on 26623 White Ranch Rd. in La Feria.

Any student receiving items from the giveaway must be present.