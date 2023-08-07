RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing students for the 2023-2024 school year with free community resources.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District

Mission CISD together with community partners will host the annual Back to School Bash this Tuesday.

Students will have the opportunity to get vaccinated, register, get sports physicals, haircuts, and pick up last-minute school supplies.

The school supplies will only be given to registered Mission CISD students on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last.

Students may also receive a free vision screening provided by Shah Eye Center and free haircuts provided by Mission CISD cosmetology students.

Haircuts will only be provided from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mission CISD’s Back to School Bash begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Veterans Memorial High School Gym, located at 700 E Mile 2 Rd.

Weslaco Independent School District

Weslaco ISD is hosting its second annual Back to School Bash with over 40 communities, agencies and organizations preparing students for the upcoming year.

The school district is offering students free haircuts, backpacks and vaccines.

The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank will give out food and the Hidalgo County Constable’s Office will provide free student ID cards.

Parents will be able to register their children and visit with campus administrators during the Back to School Bash.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, August 17 at the Weslaco East High School Gym, located at 810 Pleasantview Dr.

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District

Harlingen CISD is hosting a Texas Parents Day event to welcome families and their children back to school for the new academic year.

Informational booths and community resources will be available to assist with online registration.

The school district will be giving out free school supplies and free school clothes while supplies last.

The event begins at 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, August 11 at the Boys and Girls Club located on 1209 W. Washington St.