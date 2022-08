EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rainbow Room announced a back-to-school clothing and school supply drive.

The organization’s Facebook post said the event is set for Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rainbow Room in Edinburg located at 300 E. Canton Rd.

Organizers encourage the public to clean out their closets, garages, and attics and donate those old clothes.

Accepted items:

clothes

jackets

blankets

shoes

sweaters

toys

For more information call 956-270-2284.