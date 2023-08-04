EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System announced they are helping Rio Grande Valley children to get ready to go back to school with the Back-to-School Block Party.
The block party will include:
- Free school supplies (while supplies last)
- Games
- Complimentary snacks
- Health screenings for the whole family
- Community resources
- Local police department safety checks
The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Texas Health System Children’s main parking lot located at 1102 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.