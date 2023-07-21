BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jet Stream Communities will host a back-to-school bash to help local families.

Texas Tre Williams, Jet Stream Communities director of operations, said he came down to the Rio Grande Valley to help families who are struggling with economic issues.

The Back to School Bash will take place at noon Saturday at 3605 FM 511.

There guests can find a 164-acre resort where Jet Stream Communities in collaboration with other donors will be giving away free backpacks school supplies, haircuts and Raising Canes will be giving out free combo meals.

A.J. Hamilton, with 1-800 Water Damage from Houston said, “Community is huge for us, everything that we do. We’re in the service industry so we’re here to give back, we’re here to help.”