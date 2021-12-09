Baby’s 1st Christmas with Driscoll Health Plan

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Driscoll Health Plan announced a special holiday event for all expectant moms and dads.

“Baby’s 1st Christmas”, where families can have fun and enjoy the Christmas season, is a free event. The emphasis will be on health, but there will also be fun games and refreshments for the family.

The first 100 expecting mothers will receive a special gift for baby. Mothers-to-be can bring their sonogram, and have the opportunity to make baby’s first ornament.

The event is being held together with Texas A&M Colonias Program and Hidalgo County Precinct 4 on Friday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will be at the Endowment Center in San Carlos at 107 North Sunflower Road in Edinburg.