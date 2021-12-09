Baby’s 1st Christmas with Driscoll Health Plan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Driscoll Health Plan announced a special holiday event for all expectant moms and dads.

“Baby’s 1st Christmas”, where families can have fun and enjoy the Christmas season, is a free event. The emphasis will be on health, but there will also be fun games and refreshments for the family.

The first 100 expecting mothers will receive a special gift for baby. Mothers-to-be can bring their sonogram, and have the opportunity to make baby’s first ornament.

The event is being held together with Texas A&M Colonias Program and Hidalgo County Precinct 4 on Friday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will be at the Endowment Center in San Carlos at 107 North Sunflower Road in Edinburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories