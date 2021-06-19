B.P.O.A. Scholarship Fund Cook-Off raising funds for Brownsville students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Officer Association hosted the 6th annual Scholarship Fund Cook-Off on Saturday.

The B.P.O.A Scholarship Fund Cook-Off is designed to give back to the community.

Contestants competed in various categories of grilling such as chicken, pork ribs, pork butt, and brisket.

The winners received a range of cash prizes.











Courtesy photos from Mark, Mike, and Isaac Mujica

KVEO spoke to Robert Nieto, a patrol officer who has assisted in the scholarship cook-off for previous years on the impact and goal the scholarship holds.

“The goal is to help the students, give money to our kids here in Brownsville,” said Nieto.

Nieto told KVEO college can be costly and the B.P.O.A. is trying to help in any way they can.

“I know how hard and expensive college is, the money from the scholarship is helpful.”

The scholarship application is available to all student from Brownsville.

Individuals are asked to go into the police station to receive an application.

There is no GPA requirement for the scholarship. Individuals are asked to write a 500-word essay on why they believe they deserve the scholarship.

The application is open to all 2022 graduates, applications will open as soon as the B.P.O.A. totals all funds and is able to determine the number of scholarships that will be given.