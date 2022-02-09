HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — K-9 “Asha” retired from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Tuesday. The department recognizes her in a heartfelt tribute.

The department extended their gratitude to “Asha” in a social media post. Thanking her for the hours of training and hard work she had dedicated to the agency and her partner, HCSO Deputy Jaime Garcia.

“Asha” is known in the police K-9 world as a national hero for winning the award of “Top Narcotics Seizure” in 2018 and 2019, according to HCSO. The K-9 hero has seized millions in illegal narcotics and drug-related currency annually.

Now in retirement, “Asha” will be featured on Project K-9 Hero “K-9 Hero Awards” a television special on GAC Family Network, according to HCSO.

Lastly, HCSO congratulated “Asha” and her partner Deputy Garcia for their successful career!