HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Documentary filmmaker Michael Flanagan’s current work is about internationally acclaimed artist Vernon Fisher.

“Breaking the Code” won the award for Best Historical Film at the 2023 Dallas International Film Festival. It will have its RGV premiere at the South Texas International Film Festival in Edinburg between September 14-16.

This documentary will introduce Vernon Fisher to a new generation while also giving

the many who already know his work an intimate look at the life of one of the most

important artists of the 20th century.

