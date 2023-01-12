MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new aviation program at McAllen ISD for seniors began in the fall of 2022. Now it will expand with more classes added beginning next school year.

Starting in the fall, students will be able to take more courses over a two-year period to give them in-depth training and more flying time as they earn a private pilot license and remote drone license through McAllen ISD, according to a news release from McAllen ISD.

It is a move that will save students an estimated $15,000-$20,000 if they were to study for their private pilot license on their own.

“This is a whopper of a good opportunity for the students because they get to get a Federal Aviation Administration Certification which is recognized worldwide, basically for free,” Hector Zuniga, the program’s instructor, said.

Zuniga’s students are taking Practicum in Transportation (focusing on Aviation). It is a two-hour block course where students can earn their Private Pilot License plus the FFA Remote Drone 107 License by the end of May.

McAllen ISD Aviation Program of Study 2023-2024:

11th Grade-Introduction to Aerospace and Aviation

11th Grade-Introduction to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight

12th Grade-Practicum in Transportation

The Practicum in Transportation course will also expand from two hours to three hours to allow for more flight time during school hours.

The entire program is under the Career Technical Education umbrella in McAllen ISD with a partnership with the McAllen Flight Academy to offer the initial course this school year.

For more information contact the office of Student Outreach at (956) 687-6473.