BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will be offering nonstop flights from Brownsville to Las Vegas.

One-way fares from the Brownsville South Padre International Airport (BRO) and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) will start at $69, Avelo stated in a news release.

“This is a momentous day for the Brownsville community,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. said. “Avelo Airlines’ decision to establish a third route connecting us to Las Vegas not only represents a vote of confidence in our city but also a great opportunity for economic development and tourism. This is an exciting time for Brownsville, and we are proud to see our airport grow.”

The flights will be offered twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

This comes after Avelo Airlines announced in February it would be offering nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Orlando.

The nonstop flights to Las Vegas are scheduled to begin Sept. 8, 2023.