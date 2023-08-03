BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An autopsy report released on Thursday determined a Brownsville teenager with autism died from blunt force injuries, authorities announced.

According to Abril Luna, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department, the 15-year-old’s death was ruled as a homicide.

Documents show the victim’s aunt, Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, and her common-law husband, Noe Garza, 25, had custody of the teenager at the time of his death in Brownsville.

Brewington and Garza were arrested and charged with murder after police responded to a Brownsville residence regarding the unresponsive teen.

Authorities found the 15-year-old who was dead upon arrival.

The couple is accused of intentionally and knowingly hitting and restraining the teenager.

Police arrested a third person, Rebecca Garza, on charges of failure to report the murder, according to Brownsville PD.

