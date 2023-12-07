OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An autopsy report provided additional details into the death of an inmate at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center earlier this year.

On Oct. 21, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported that an inmate died after they were found unresponsive.

An autopsy report identified the inmate as 25-year-old Jacqueline Barosio. Her cause of death was listed as acute fentanyl toxicity, and her manner of death was described as an accident.

According to the report, Barosio was evaluated on Oct. 12 for a toothache and was diagnosed with dental caries (cavities) associated with gingival inflammation (swelling/irritation of the gums).

She was prescribed an antibiotic (Amoxicillin) and a pain medication (Naproxen). A follow-up evaluation was conducted on Oct. 19 and there were no signs of infection. Amoxicillin was continued and the Naproxen was replaced with Ibuprofen.

Two days later, on Oct. 21, she was found unresponsive in her cell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was externally examined, with there being no recorded evidence of injury.