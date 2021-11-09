Autopsy: Mercedes woman suffered a stroke due to illegal substance abuse

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed the autopsy result of the woman found unresponsive at an apartment complex in Mercedes on November 5.

Authorities identified the woman as Maria Camelia Araiza, 39.

Friday, officials responded to the Casa Saldaña Apartments, located at 1225 North Farm to Market 491 in response to a woman that was unconscious.

The release states her boyfriend, identified as Joseph Lee Luna, 29, noticed she wasn’t breathing and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The autopsy revealed Araiza suffered a stroke due to illegal substance abuse. Officials have ruled an accidental death.