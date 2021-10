ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

Friday morning, DPS responded to north Alamo.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking north when he was hit by a white Ford Edge traveling south.

A release states that the driver did stop to help.

The man died of his injuries at the scene, said authorities.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification.