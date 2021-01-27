Auto-pedestrian crash leaves man dead in Harlingen

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—An auto-pedestrian crash left a 68-year-old man dead Tuesday night in the city of Harlingen, according to police.

The crash took place at the intersection of E. Buchanan Avenue and South First Street. Police received a call just after 7:20 p.m.

Police said a vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old Harlingen resident, was traveling on Buchanan Avenue when it collided with the man.

The man, later identified by police as Samuel Martinez-Perales, was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle at this time, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates as they become available.