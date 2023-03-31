LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday on State Highway 100 and Madison Street in Laguna Heights.

According to Texas DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Maria Montalvo, at around 9:08 p.m. a gray Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on SH 100 when a man entered the driver’s path. The man was attempting to cross the street and was struck by the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge did stop to render aid, said the DPS news release.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Reyes Garza of Laguna Heights. DPS says he did not use the proper crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing in a densely lit area.

Garza was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.